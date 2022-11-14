Benzene-containing shampoos not registered for use in Ghana – FDA to public

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has assured the general public that its surveillance teams will continue to monitor the market for shampoo products recalled by the United States Food and Drugs Administration.

The United States Food and Drugs Administration announced the recall of some dry shampoo products, namely: Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemmé dry shampoos manufactured by Unilever, North America (United States) due to the presence of benzene.

Benzene is a known human carcinogen. Humans are exposed to the chemical through inhalation, ingestion or through the skin.

This chemical can cause cancers including leukaemia and some blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

The FDA, also assured the public that none of the brands indicated “have been registered for use” in Ghana.

Source: classfmonline.com