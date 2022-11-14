Dangerous Ken Ofori-Atta has squandered GHS12.4m oil money to pay judgment debt; he must go – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reiterated his call for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with fresh accusation.

According to the MP, the Finance Minister has used a whopping GHS12.4 million of Ghana’s oil revenue to pay an avoidable judgment debt.

Insisting that this is the first time oil revenue is being used to service a judgment debt, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described Ken Ofori-Atta as a dangerous Finance Minister.

According to him, the Finance Minister must be removed over his gross mismanagement which has plunged the country into its current economic crisis.

“For the first time since Ghana started commercial oil production some 10 years ago, embattled Ken Ofori-Atta becomes the only Finance Minister to squander a staggering GHS12.4million (GHS12,475,426.01) of our oil revenues to pay a judgment debt.

“Apart from dangerous Ken, none of Ghana’s Finance Ministers have dared to touch or waste our precious oil revenues to pay judgment debt.

“Every other day, we discover new evidence of Ken Ofori-Atta’s gross mismanagement and destruction of the Ghanaian economy which has resulted in the current crisis,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Facebook on Monday.

The North Tongu MP added, “We are tired of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta recklessness.”