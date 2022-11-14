Anas and AICC: Your reason must be compelling, otherwise it paints a poor picture — Richard Ahiagba

Mr. Richard Ahiagba, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opined about the ongoing impasse between the management of the Accra International Center (AICC) and Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger eye P.I.

He indicated that the reason for the said reversal must be tangible else, it portrays a bad image of the management of AICC.

“The reversal of the approval for Tiger Eye P.I to use the Accra International Conference Center, must be very compelling, otherwise, it paints a poor picture,” he stated in a tweet.

Award-winning investigative team, the Tiger eye P.I earlier announced that it has been denied access to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where they planned to air their upcoming “Galamsey Economy” exposè.

The most anticipated exposè was slated for Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15 respectively but the Tiger Eye P.I., in a press release on Sunday, November 13 indicated that, despite paying a 30% additional fee and fulfilling other lengthy requirements, the AICC’s management says the venue is no longer available for the event.

“Tiger Eye P.I. hereby informs the public that it has been stopped from screening its latest undercover investigative piece titled "Galamsey Economy" at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), which is scheduled this Monday and Tuesday (November 14 and 15) of 2022.

"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, November 12, 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates," the release said.

It added, "Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place, including payment for the venue, despite last-minute change in cost by about thirty per cent (30%)."

Meanwhile, the management of the Accra International Center has rescinded their decision, saying the premier will hold.

“The initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the AICC staff and not in any way a political decision as being speculated.

“The matter has been resolved. We have made contact with the organisers and the event is expected to come off as scheduled,” portions of the communique from the AICC read.