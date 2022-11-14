Anas is capable of anything, kindly allow him carry on with his “modus operandi” — Presidential staffer intervenes

Head of New Media at the office of the President, Mr. Samuel Bryan Buabeng appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene for Anas’ "Galamsey Economy" exposè to be aired at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as planned.

He acknowledged that, if nothing is done to reverse the decision of the AICC’s management, the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, may do something awkward.

In a tweet seen by Modern Ghana News, the vocal presidential staffer appealed to the Ghana Police Service to also offer security protection to the investigative team should the AICC finally give them the go-ahead.

“Dear Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Allow Anas and his ‘yakuza’ PI to premiere their documentary at AICC. We all know their modus operandi. Again, Ghana Police Service should get them maximum protection before and after the premiere. He, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is capable of anything!

"Thank you,” his tweet reads.

Award-winning investigative team, the Tiger eye P.I announced earlier that it has been denied access to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), where they planned to air its upcoming “Galamsey Economy” exposè.

The most anticipated exposè was slated for Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15 respectively but the Tiger Eye P.I., in a press release on Sunday, November 13 indicated that, despite paying a 30% additional fee and meeting other lengthy requirements, the AICC management says the venue is no longer available for the screening.

“Tiger Eye P.I. hereby informs the public that it has been stopped from screening its latest undercover investigative piece titled "Galamsey Economy" at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), which is scheduled this Monday and Tuesday (November 14 and 15) of 2022.

"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, November 12, 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates," the release said.

It added, "Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place, including payment for the venue, despite last-minute change in cost by about thirty per cent (30%)."

Read the full release below: