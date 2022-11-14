You can frustrate, but you can't stop it — Manasseh lambasts AICC over Anas’ exposè premiering

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has expressed his displeasure at the rejection of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest "Galamsey Economy" exposè to be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Just a few days to air the most anticipated exposè, the Tiger Eye P.I.,in a press release on Sunday, November 13, announced they had been denied the venue for their show.

The renowned investigative team indicated that, despite paying a 30% additional fee, the centre’s management says the venue is no longer available for the screening.

“Tiger Eye P.I. hereby informs the public that it has been stopped from screening its latest undercover investigative piece titled "Galamsey Economy" at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), which is scheduled this Monday and Tuesday (November 14 and 15) of 2022.

"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, November 12, 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates," the release said.

It added, "Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place, including payment for the venue, despite the last-minute change in cost by about thirty per cent (30%)."

In reaction, Mr. Azure asserted that despite all odds, he and his fellow journalists will not submit to intimidation.

“It's a shame how these people behave." They have no regard for the glaringly ugly optics. Anyway, they can frustrate, but not stop it," the vocal journalist yelled via a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday, November 13.