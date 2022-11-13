We’ve been prevented from airing galamsey exposé at conference centre – Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I

13.11.2022 LISTEN

With barely 24 hours to the public showing of its new investigative piece on illegal mining titled ‘Galamsey Economy’, Tiger Eye P.I. says it has been barred from screening the exposé at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This is because the AICC which was the scheduled venue has become unavailable to the investigative media firm despite paying the charge which was increased by about 30 percent at the eleventh hour.

Undercover journalist, Anas Aremyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I team was set to premiere the investigative work on November 14 and 15, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Accra.

The documentary exposes alleged bribery, and corruption as well as corruption-related offences in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

But in a statement, Tiger Eye P.I. said, “management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates.”

“Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%)”, the release continued.

-citinewsroom