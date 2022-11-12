Non-compliance with African Court’s decisions a major concern

12.11.2022 LISTEN

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights has classified the non-compliance with its decisions as unwarranted and a hindrance to the protection of human rights on the continent.

Opening the 67th Ordinary Session of the African Court in Arusha, Tanzania, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Continental Court said: “The African Court still faces its traditional challenges of low ratification, few deposits of the declaration, and non-compliance with our decisions”.

The African Court President in a speech said the current session is scheduled to deliver eleven decisions, stressing the need to utilize all the mechanisms at its disposal, and in accordance with the Protocol and Rules of Court, to ensure that it delivers justice as effectively and expeditiously as possible.

She outlined other Judicial Matters to be considered during the session including a roadmap on the complementarity between the African Court, and the African Commission, consider a Draft of Revised Practice Directions, a Draft of Revised Internal Judicial Practice, and a Report on Compliance with decisions of the Court.

The agenda for this session also includes a Comparative Study on the Number of Cases that can be Joined for purposes of rendering a Joined Judgment and the proposed way forward on Rendering a Joined Judgment in some Applications Filed against Cote d’Ivoire.

There are also non-judicial (administrative) matters earmarked for this session, including health talk, consideration of the proposals on reform of the African Court, and a draft Annual Work Plan for 2023.

The African Court President said the session would also consider a report of its visit to the European Court of Human Rights, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

“It will examine a proposal for the African Court to join the European Court of Human Right’s Superior Courts Network as an observer,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said the session would also be briefed on the Sensitisation mission to Ethiopia as well as the developments on the construction of the permanent premises of the African Court.

“We have also dedicated days of the session to finalize the Oral Interviews to fill the regular post of Portuguese Interpreter/Translator, Grade P4, and fixed term post of Senior Legal Officer- Compliance Grade P3. Also, some Committees will have the opportunity to meet,” the African Court President stated.

She also reiterated concerns about the low ratification of the Protocol establishing the African Court.

“Only 33 Member States have currently ratified the Protocol establishing the African Court. Out of these, only eight States have accepted the competence of the Court according to its Article 34 (6), according to which individuals and NGOs can directly file cases to the African Court.

“In the absence of such a Declaration, the application must be submitted to the Banjul Commission first, which may then – after preliminary examination – decide to refer the case to the Court,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

The gallant eight nations who have ratified the Protocol and Deposited the Declaration are Ghana, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Malawi, and Niger.