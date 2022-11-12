TMA collects GHs19,097,891.42 representing 71.23% of its projected IGF

12.11.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has disclosed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has collected over 71 percent of its estimated annual Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for the year 2022 as of August ending.

The IGF forms part of the total GHs29,160,767.21 actual revenues the Assembly has accrued between January and August this year as against its estimated GHs48,283,266.04.

Mr. Ashitey delivering a sessional address at an ordinary assembly meeting of the TMA said as of August 2022, the Assembly had collected a total of GHs19,097,891.42 representing 71.23 percent of its projected IGF of GHs26,812,082.97.

On the expenditure side, Mr. Ashitey said the TMA spent GHs17, 554,635.51 out of an estimated GHs26,812,082.97 IGF expenditure.

He said the current figures confirm the Assembly’s expectations that its projections for the year would be met.

He mentioned that other sources of revenue available to the Assembly were grant-recurrent and grant-capital.

The expenditure, he stated were classified into compensation, goods and services, and assets.

Mr. Ashitey noted that to maximize revenue collection by the Assembly in the course of the year, a taskforce has been constituted to mop up the collection of revenues stipulated in the provisions of the Fee Fixing Resolution especially relating to Business Operating Permit and fines.

He said, the ongoing process to enhance service delivery required a commensurate increase in revenue to provide the needed service to the inhabitants of the metropolis.

He said in this regard, a number of important initiatives have been implemented in the revenue administration over the years in line with the digitization programme of the government.

These, he added included enhancement of the revenue management system and early printing and distribution of bills, noting that several other strategies were being implemented in line with the Revenue Improvement Action Plan to expand the revenue base of the TMA.