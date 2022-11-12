Ghanaians advised to make healthy food choices

12.11.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Samuel Atuahene Antwi, Tema Metropolitan Nutritionist, Tema Metro Health Directorate has advised Ghanaians to make healthy food choices during the current economic hardship to avoid experiencing undernutrition, especially among children.

He stated that due to food insecurity, people were cutting down on their spending on food items leading to the intake of inadequate food and nutrients which will soon manifest in undernutrition among the population.

“This undernutrition can affect everyone, but children are more vulnerable as they need more energy and other nutrients for their growth and building of their immune system,” he added.

He, therefore, advised the public to find alternative nutritious food to replace the expensive ones to ensure they got the needed nutrients from the food they consumed cutting down.

Mr. Atuahene Antwi told newsmen in Tema that as the prices of foodstuff keep increasing by the day, there was the likelihood of people not getting the required nutrition.

He said research has shown that household food insecurity was among the three main causes of undernutrition as it led to inadequate food intake.

The nutritionist stated for instance that instead of buying expensive meat, dry fish, and eggs could be used as a replacement, and “families should take in oranges and other Vitamin C enriched foods to help their bodies to absorb enough iron as well”.

Mr. Atuahene Antwi also urged the people to use the period to walk more especially for short distances instead of using vehicles, as that would not only cut down on their spending on transportation but also keep them healthy as it will serve as a form of exercise.