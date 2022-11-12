Cultural Chat lecture hits National Theater

12.11.2022 LISTEN

The National Theater has outlined pre-Xmas series of activities to help reduce the pressure due to the economic hardship as theatre has a role to play in national development.

The activities being loaded are Talk Party, Concert Party, Wednesday Theatre, and Film Show, according to Nii Ako Tetteh, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the National Theatre.

The National Theater series of shows for the month includes entertainment and drama. As part of the activities for the November to Remember Theater performance, a Culture Chat hit the audience last week.

Nii Tetteh said the event for the month starts with Culture Chat with a musical performance by Meriga the prolific dancer and gonge player of many years serving as a prologue for the night.

The audience were amazed as Meriga sang and played the gonge in an admirable style to welcome the patrons and set the stage for Dr. Sarah Dogbadzie a lecturer at the University of Ghana to dramatically enter the scene.

Dr. Dogbadzie took the audience on a journey from birth, language, and nature, and unveils what makes us who we are. The narration of Life’s journey surprised the audience as they face the realities of life.

As the University of Ghana Lecturer momentarily transformed the auditorium of the national theatre into a lecture hall and the audience as students used the stage to reveal some secrets of life.

As the lecturer fades away from the stage, Mr. Osei Kwame Agyeman an architect by profession also enters the scene to blend life’s description with architectural designs and discuss the building construction of Ghanaians.

The Architect takes the audience on another journey of life through our compound house structure with its sleeping rooms, kitchen, sanitation areas, and courtyard. All these specific space in the compound house has a unique purpose for the development of the family in particular and life’s journey in general.

He said this building arrangement brings respect to and among the family, stressing that our markets are also constructed to establish relationships, as in Ghana we don’t just go to the market to sell and buy but it’s another way to socialize and build relationships.

He regretted that with technology the family's respect is being lost as mobile phones have interrupted the conversation tradition among the family.

Our Cultural realities are vanishing at a fast rate due to technological advancement, we don’t interact physically again; "if a child knows how to wash his hands he is invited to eat with his elders".

There were a question and answer session with contributions by Nana Agyeman Ofori Atta and Mr. Fritz Baffoe former Member of Parliament who were the regular moderators of Cultural Chat.