I don't spend my salary, I use it to solve pressing needs of my constituents — Sekondi MP Egyapa Mercer

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region, Hon Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who doubles as the Deputy Energy Minister has debunked allegations that he has embezzled his common fund.

Speaking to Kwame Malcolm on Radio 360's Morning show dubbed "Y3nsom" in Takoradi, monitored by ModernGhana News, the Sekondi legislator said he uses his monthly salary to address the needs of his constituents.

He said people in his constituents call on him to pay their hospital bills, school fees and other financial support.

"I am not a spending officer. I have not signed any cheque to my common fund before; when STMA (Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly) signs cheques for the beneficiaries to go and pay their fees, they are addressed to the schools directly; to avoid anyone misappropriating it.

"Even if the Lord has not been so good to me, my career all these years will not push me to go to the extent of looking for Common Fund monies. However, somebody is out there and says all sorts of things in the name of claiming they have the development of Sekondi at heart. If you want the development of Sekondi is it the levelling of false accusations against my person when you know very well that such accusations are frivolous.

"...then after all that, they want to go scot-free and not be held accountable for such malicious allegations for reason that the trend in politics now is if you insult someone, the person must keep quiet? How long can this continue? People who have lived their lives and feel they have to give their quota to the development of their country must be called criminals.

"What am I using common fund monies for? Even my salary that I earn, I do not get to spend it, I give all out to people in my constituency who are in need.

"I take it that anyone who will come and wait for me from dawn in my house would not have done so if he/she had the means as their human dignity is at stake. They call daily with their needs of hospital bills, and school fees and I have to strive to look for support for all of them and I do that willingly with joy. How come can one say a fund that government has set aside such as the common fund I have embezzled it? " the Sekondi Legislator bemoaned.

The Sekondi MP denied claims that he deliberately avoided the recent forum by a group calling itself "Rise Up Sekondi" in a bid to avoid being accountable for the various constituency funds that come under his office.

"For the past 6 years that I have been a Member of Parliament, every year consistently I undertake community engagements in all the electoral areas and I avail myself for accountability. On many occasions I avail myself to various radio stations including yours and speak on various developments and projects being undertaken in Sekondi and phone lines are activated for all and sundry to pose any query. Is that not accountability? So how would anyone suggest that I have been invited to an accountability forum and I avoided it?

"No one notified me of any such event nor called me on phone with such notice to find out if on any said date, time and at a said venue, I can be available for such an event.

"Initially, however I heard on WhatsApp platforms about a time for an accountability forum and later they put up a banner and I heard someone alerted them whether they had sought my prior availability. They then wrote a letter and left one with Jamkay and my mother. If I may ask if you need someone for a programme, do you leave the invitation with the said person or with a third party? Which constituency has put up an event like that for their member of Parliament to come and render accounts?" a rather bemused Lawyer EgyaPa Mercer quizzed.