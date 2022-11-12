We must not relent in our call for Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyamp has urged the citizenry to continue piling pressure on President Akufo-Addo to remove the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, although the Finance Minister excelled in the first term of President Akufo-Addo, his time is up to leave office amid the economic crisis that has bedeviled the country.

“We should not relent in our call for Mr Ofori-Atta to go. He has done his best in the first term, he did so well. I was surprised that a country like Ghana was adjudged one of the best-growing economies in the world and he was the Finance Minister. He has done his best but we have gotten to the time where we need fresh ideas,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo argued in an interview with TV3 on the Key Points programme.

The Political Science Professor added that not only the Finance Ministry needs a new Minister but it is also important that the President embarks on a reshuffling exercise.

“The time has come for the President to reshuffle especially at the Finance Minister,” Prof. Gyampo added.

Despite this and many calls for a reshuffling, President Akufo-Addo has always said he believes his Ministers and appointees have done an excellent job.