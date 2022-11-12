Failing to listen to national call to sack Ofori-Atta makes Akufo-Addo ‘more dead goat’ than Mahama – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has argued that if President Akufo-Addo refuses to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, he will become the worse president than his predecessor John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, should the president refuse to remove the underfire Minister despite the collective national call, he will become ‘more dead goat’ than the ex-president.

“If he says that regardless of the national call, [he is] still going to keep him, then he will be more dead goat than John Mahama.

“It was Mahama who said he was a dead goat and he was criticised for it. This call to sack Ofori-Atta is quite national. Not listening to the call will make him more dead goat than John Mahama,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said on the Key Points programme on TV3 today, Saturday, November 12.

Not only do the majority of Ghanaians want the Finance Minister sacked, but both the Minority and Majority in Parliament have also piled pressure on President Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

Unfortunately, the Minority and Majority are in disagreement on the approach.

This is why the Majority refused to support the Minority's vote of censure to remove the Finance Minister during the week.

The Majority accuses the Minority of making false allegations against the Minister and believes he should be allowed to defend himself before a Vote of Censure is moved.

Meanwhile, the Majority has hinted that it will not allow the Finance Minister to present the 2023 Budget statement and Economic Police of the government.

Reports are suggesting that another Minister other than Ken Ofori-Atta could present the budget to Parliament on November 24.