Show real commitment in fighting corruption – Catholic Bishops charges Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has made a call on the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deal with the issue of corruption.

In an official communique issued at the end of the Conference’s Annual Plenary Assembly on Friday, November 11, it has charged the President to show real commitment to fighting the canker by making use of the security and intelligence community to look into allegations of corruption to recover stolen state funds.

“We ask that our President should show real commitment in fighting corruption by making use of the security and intelligence community to investigate allegations of corruption, prosecute as well as recover stolen funds.

“We call on all Catholics, especially those in politics and public service to lead this crusade against corruption,” parts of the communiqué said.

The Annual Plenary Assembly of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference was held at the Fr. Alfons Merten Centre in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region on the theme: ‘For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission in the Light of the New Evangelisation in Ghana’.

Among other proposals in the communiqué, the Catholic Bishops want the President to set a good example by significantly reducing the size of his government in the midst of the economic crisis.

“The size of government and leadership in State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) should be significantly reduced.

“One strong signal that will indicate leadership is committed to burden-sharing is by reducing the size of presidential and ministerial convoys,” parts of the release recommended.