Significantly reduce the size of your government – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called on the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set an example and reduce the size of his government.

The Conference is of the view that in the midst of the ensuing economic crisis, significantly reducing the size of government would help the state to ease the pressure.

According to the Conference, such a move by President Akufo-Addo will assure the Ghanaian people that the government is really keen on burden sharing with the citizenry as it finds solutions to deal with the economic crisis.

“The size of government and leadership in State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) should be significantly reduced.

“One strong signal that will indicate leadership is committed to burden-sharing is by reducing the size of presidential and ministerial convoys,” the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in an official communique issued at the end of the Conference’s Annual Plenary Assembly on Friday, November 11.

The call has been made by several governance experts, finance and economic experts, Civil Society Organisations, as well as politicians both on the Minority and Majority sides in the last few months.

Although government has assured that it is committed to taking all the necessary measures to tackle the economic crisis, it is yet to significantly downsize.

Meanwhile, there has been a 30% salary cut for all government appointees as announced by President Akufo-Addo.

Unfortunately, that has not impacted the poor state of the Ghanaian economy.

While things remain dire in the country as Ghanaians suffer, the government is now keen on reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme to bolster the economy and set it on a path of recovery and growth.