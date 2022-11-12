Maj Gen Francis Ofori bids farewell to KAIPTC after outstanding 3-year service as Commandant

The Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Major General Francis Ofori has ended his tenure after outstandingly serving for three years.

At a ceremony at KAIPTC on Friday, November 11, Major General Francis Ofori bid an emotional farewell to the staff as he was deservedly celebrated for his exceptional work to lift the image of the centre.

The event started with the signing of the Handing Over-Taking over certificates, followed by inspection of Guard of Honour by the immediate past Commandant.

The ceremonial handing over/taking over of the KAIPTC flag – the symbol of office – followed and the programme climaxed with the pulling out of the immediate past Commandant to signify the end of his command of the KAIPTC.

Maj Gen Francis Ofori formally handing over to new KAIPTC Commandant Maj Gen RA Gyane

In his farewell speech after handing over to the new Commandant, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane, Major Francis Ofori opened by stressing, “I have given my best and I’m going home a happy man. I thank Jehovah for how far he has brought me and my family. Indeed his grace has been sufficient.”

Appreciating the Honour of Guard mounted by the 48 Engineer Regiment and Central Band for the occasion of his farewell, the outgoing KAIPTC said he was grateful.

“Let me also express my gratitude for the Honour Guard mounted by the 48 Engineer Regiment and Central Band. As a former Commanding Officer of the Regiment and Commander of the Support Services Brigade, it feels good for these personnel with some of whom I worked, to bid me farewell. Thank you very much,” he noted.

While indicating that his time at KAIPTC has been refreshingly challenging, Major General Francis Ofori shared that he managed to succeed and enjoyed his stay because of his hard-working staff and everyone involved at the centre.

He thanked the staff for their amazing team spirit and extended his appreciation to all partners and stakeholders for their support during his tenure.

Maj Gen Francis Ofori delivering his farewell speech

In a message to new KAIPTC Commandant Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the outgoing Commandant wished him well, while stressing that he is confident he will do a great job for the centre.

“I must say unequivocally, however, that I have every confidence in your ability to channel the Centre along the paths that the pioneers and others after them have striven so hard to establish. I have no doubt that with the rich experience you have garnered up to this rank, you will be able to rally your staff behind you for the achievement of your set goals.

“These are very wonderful people with unique capacities and capabilities, and it has been a pleasure interacting with them all these years. I am sure that they will stand with you every inch of the way to hold your own and even better in the competitive peace and security environment. I wish you God’s blessings and guidance as you assume your new Command,” Major Francis Ofori shared.

In his concluding remarks as he thanked his family, late President J.J Rawlings, late President Mills, former President Kufour, former President Mahama, and sitting President Akufo-Addo, Major General Francis Ofori added that it is his hope to see the KAIPTC continue to grow in reputation and stature.

“It was an honour to serve mother Ghana in this capacity. My appreciation also goes to the Military Higher Command for the guidance during my tenure. I thank the Ghana Armed Forces for the opportunities for growth that were provided me. Given another opportunity, I shall not hesitate to be a soldier, a servant of the state,” the outgoing Commandant added.

In his remarks at the farewell ceremony, Rear Admiral Beick Baffour, Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) urged the outgoing Commandant to ensure he enjoys the fruit of his labour with his family after bringing his service at KAIPTC to an end.

He advised the outgoing Commandant to never be bitter but remain open to contributing to helping the country in whatever capacity whenever his services are needed.

“What I want to tell my good brother is in this service our pride is where we rose up to and not where we could have been. My advise to you is that do not fall into temptation of being bitter about the military system. You have worked enough, this is the time to go home and enjoy with your family the fruit of your labour,” Rear Admiral Beick Baffour said.

He added, “anytime you are called to come and render any service gladly accept and come. Never ever break faith with the Armed Forces and certainly don’t break faith with the Centre.”

Maj Gen Francis Ofori receiving some partying gift

Some dignitaries that attended the ceremony include; Dr. Evans Dzikum, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence who represented the Minister, Nana Gyansi Koreaa, Chief of Ahwenease, Akim Abuakwa, Nana Anim Dwumfuor, Ankobeahene of Kwahu Abetifi, Hon. Paa Kofi Ansong, Member of the Council of State, among others.

About: Major General Francis Ofori:

Maj Gen Francis Ofori was commissioned into the Engineer Corps of the Ghana Army in August 1985. He has successfully completed all his mandatory career progression courses. The courses include the Junior Command and Staff Course at the Command and Staff College, Jaji, Nigeria, Combat Team Commander’s Course at Army Combat Training School (Ghana), Senior Command and Staff Course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Comparative Command and Staff Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth.

Gen Ofori also attended the German Army Engineer School, Munich, Germany, the United States Army Engineer School, Fort Leonard Wood and a graduate of the South African National Defence College (2012).

Other senior non-mandatory courses attended include; Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR) Course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC-Ghana) 2005, Senior UN Mission Leader’s Course, UN Peacekeeping Centre, New Delhi, India (2017), Conflict Analysis and Mediation Course, KAIPTC (Ghana), Apr 18 and Senior Strategic Leadership Programme at the UK Defence Academy, Jul 18.

Gen Ofori had held many appointments, including Adjutant 48 Engineer Regiment, Instructor at the Jungle Warfare School, Achiase, aide-de-camp to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Instructor at the Engineer Training School and Military Assistant to the Minister for Defence. He was Commanding Officer of 48 Engineer Regiment from Dec 03 to Jan 09. He later served as Deputy Director, Army Peacekeeping Operations (DDAPKOP), Director of Engineer Services of the Ghana Armed Forces, Deputy Director General Logistics (Dept of Logistics) and Commander of the Support Services Brigade Group. He served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Northern Command of the Ghana Army from Nov 17 to July 19.

His foreign operational deployments include Commanding Officer, UNIFIL GHANBATT 67, Combat Engineer Operations Staff Officer UNIFIL HQ Operations, all in South Lebanon, Commanding Officer MONUC GHANBATT 9, DR Congo, Military Observer with UN Iraq Kuwait Observer Mission (UNIKOM) and Chief J2, UN/AU Mission in Darfur, Sudan (Sep 09 to Sep 10).

The Gen holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) and Bachelor of Science In Administration (Human Resource Option) from University of Ghana. He also has a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration from GIMPA.

Gen Ofori is married to Georgina, likes gardening and enjoys soccer.