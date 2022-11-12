Reduce prices on December 21 to help boost patronage – Made-In-Ghana Campaign Ambassador

As most people figure out ways to deal with the worsening financial crisis in the country, Made-In-Ghana Campaign Ambassador and singer, Ms Emelia Arthur says one of the key means to ease the pressure is for all to patronize made-in-Ghana goods and services.

According to Ms Arthur who also hosts the Ghana Kitchen programme on Homebase TV, it is time for everyone to move beyond empty rhetoric and practically embrace the goods produced in Ghana.

As a first step toward encouraging everyone to patronise made-in-Ghana goods, she has appealed to all dealers in made-in-Ghana goods across Ghana to reduce their prices on December 21, 2022.

To her, such an action would be a massive demonstration of goodwill to enable everyone exhibit the made-in-Ghana spirit by patronising items produced locally.

“We must acknowledge the fact that freedom also entails some amount of sacrifice. We are all crying about the hardship in the system now so this is a humble appeal to dealers in locally-made goods and services to reduce their projected profits for December 21, even if by a small margin. That can help whip up the interest of our people to go for what’s ours on the day,” Ms Arthur pointed out in an interaction with the media.

She added, “We have adequate substitutes for many of the things we import. So let’s help create the condition for our people to patronize local goods for the countless economic benefits we stand to gain from such an action.”

Made an official Made-In-Ghana Campaign Ambassador by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in January 2016, Ms Arthur has since been an active campaigner in support of the manufacture and patronage of local goods. She has taken her advocacy to churches, mosques and marketplaces over the years.

She sincerely believes the effectiveness of the campaign will help create more jobs, improve physical infrastructure and ensure the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Ms Arthur pleaded with everyone on December 21 to cook and consume their favourite Ghanaian dishes. "Even if not cooking at home and buying from any kind of eatery."

Her Ghana Kitchen programme on Homebase TV always offers viewers a chance to savour nutritious, appetizing made-in-Ghana dishes.

Ms Arthur requested all to join hands with her to make December 21 every year a made-in-Ghana day.

“The various media outlets have daily spots for different programmes. My plea with each of them is to highlight the point for dealers in made-in-Ghana goods and services to reduce prices on December 21 and also for everyone to patronize made-in-Ghana food and clothing on the day,” Ms Arthur stated.