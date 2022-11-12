U/E/R: Parents urged to support their children’s education

"Education is the total upbringing of children, physically, mentally, psychologically, and morally, so as to make them responsible and functional citizens of our communities and the nation at large."

This was said by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, during this year’s 5th NABIA’s Co-sponsored Speech and Prize Giving day celebration held at the Macdonald Hall of the Navrongo Senior High School, at Navrongo in the Kassen Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

Addressing the occasion he said stakeholders must work in partnership to deliver the quality of education required for children to improve their academic performance. He said the theme for the occasion "Improving Academic Performance in Navasco: the Role of Stakeholder" was very appropriate and timely.

Mr. Yakubu noted that, as parents, there is a need to take children’s education seriously by giving them the needed support and monitoring their performance in school and at home.

On the part of children, the Minister said they must be serious with their books and avoid anti-social behaviours.

The Regional Minister indicated that the government would continue to provide classroom infrastructure and teaching and learning materials to increase school access and improve academic performance.

He further explained that education is the pivot upon which every development hinges. He said no stone will be left unturned as a Region to promote quality education.

In recognition of the crucial role secondary education plays in the socio-economic development of the nation, and in view of the difficulties parents used to go through in securing their ward's secondary education, the NPP administration introduced the free SHS program to give access to secondary education for all Ghanaian children to benefit.

He urged parents to take advantage of the policy by supporting the wards education.