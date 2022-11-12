Police Officer installed as Tufuhene of Nsaba Traditional Area to spearhead development

12.11.2022 LISTEN

Sargent Frederick Tawiah, a Police Officer stationed at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters in Kumasi has been installed as the Tufuhene of Nsaba Traditional Area under the Stool name, Nana Kojo Amowi Otseiku Baa I.

He succeeds the late Nana Kweku Appiah Kubi who until his demise some years ago was the Tufuhene of Agona Nsaba.

He has been tasked to spearhead the development of the Traditional Area and also boost security in Agona Nsaba and its surrounding communities.

After riding in a palanquin amidst drumming and dancing through the principal streets of Agona Nsaba last Tuesday, Nana Kojo Amowi Otseiku Baa I swore the Oath of Allegiance to the Acting President of Nsaba Traditional Council, Nana Adwoa Nkansa Aduam III promising to contribute his quota towards the transformation of the Traditional Council.

Addressing a durbar to grace the occasion, Nana Adwoa Nkansa Aduam III who is also the President of the Central Regional Queen Mother Association urged the newly installed Chief to bring his skills, knowledge and experience acquired in the Ghana Police Service to bear and spearhead the development of Nsaba.

She noted with concern the rate at which the youth in the vicinity were seriously engaging in anti-social activities such as drug abuse, petty theft and others crime. She noted that the situation is alarming and was becoming a disgrace to the ancient town which was built on high moral standards coupled with discipline thanks to the Basel Mission now known as the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Kyidomhene of Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Kofi Yeboah who is also the Chief of Agona Lower Bobikuma expressed his appreciation to chiefs for ensuring the peaceful installation of the Tufuhene and other chiefs who have been installed to join the Council describing it as a good recipe for transformation.

According to him, Nana Kojo Amowi Otseiku Baa I and others have come to rekindle the spirits of nananom to discharge their duties effectively.

"Like a football team going for a tournament, we needed full compliments of players to win the trophy, now we are set for our goals and objectives of seeking facelift for our various communities within the jurisdiction of Nsaba Traditional Area.

"Our Acting President, Nana Adwoa Nkansa Aduam III is performing credibly. We are solidly rallying behind her to discharge their duties," he stated.

Touching on Ghana's economy, Nana Kofi Yeboah appealed to President Akufo-Addo and his NPP Government to put in place prudent measures to relieve Ghanaians from the present economic hardships.

Later in an interview, Nana Kojo Amowi Otseiku Baa I disclosed that as a Police Officer and Tufuhene, his major priority would be to protect lives and properties in the Traditional Area.

"As a 'War Lord' and a Police Officer, am going to be with the youth at all times by monitoring and supervising their daily activities so that they wouldn't go wayward.

"I have been a Police Officer for over fifteen (15) years so I ought to bring my experience to bear in the discharge of my duty as Tufuhene to boost security in my catchment area.

"Am also going to work assiduously with nananom to bring infrastructure development to Nsaba Traditional Area. What I need from my people is support and cooperation," he stressed.