2023 Budget statement may not be presented by Finance Minister — Majority Leader hints

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has confirmed that the 2023 Budget Statement of the government will be presented to the house on November 24.

However, he has hinted that it could be presented by another Minister instead of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Arguing with Article 179 of the Constitution, the Suame MP said Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful could be made to present the budget if it is the wish of the President,

“Article 179 states that the President shall cause to be prepared and laid before Parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year, estimates of the revenues and expenditure of the Government of Ghana for the following financial year.

“The budget statement and economic policy is the President’s own work programme for the country into the ensuing financial year. The President refers that to Parliament through the Minister of Finance.

“Any Minister of State is capable of being nominated by the President of Ghana to do that. At the time, that Minister will be described temporarily, as Minister responsible for Finance, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it should be done mainly by the Minister of Finance. This explains the reason why the other day, when the Minister of Finance was indisposed, I was tasked to stand in for him,” Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said on the floor of Parliament on Friday, November 11.

The Majority Leader continued, “I will suggest to you that we could even have the Minister responsible for Communications or the Minister responsible for Roads to be here. We could have also have the Minister responsible for Finance to be here to do that. The answer, as I told you, lies in Article 179, the language is clear.”

He stressed that what is, however, certain is that the 2023 Budget will be presented to Parliament on November 24.