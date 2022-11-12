Cyber crime: 12 Nigerian, Burkinabe nationals arrested in swoop at Gomoa Manso

A joint team of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) last Wednesday arrested 12 Nigerian and Burkinabe nationals at their hideout at Gomoa Manso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

They later arrested a Ghanaian who was trying to prevent security agencies from conducting the arrest.

The ages of the suspected cyber criminals range between 18 and 27.

Items retrieved from their hideout are 15 mobile phones, two laptops, a jackknife, 30 pendants and several other items.

Briefing the media at Gomoa Afransi last Wednesday, the DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that at a recent District Security Council (DISEC) meeting, it came out that some persons were engaging in anti-social activities in the District and needed to be flashed out.

He noted that DISEC devised strategies including a swoop on them to get them arrested.

"We have taken their individual personal profile and handed them over to the Swedru Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service before transferring them to the appropriate quarters.

"Apart from one person who holds a Burkina Faso passport, the rest have no papers to cover them. Nobody knows how they entered the country. The suspects have since been transferred to Accra," the DCE noted.

At the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Second Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi recently, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated that the general security situation in the District was relatively calm.

He however bemoaned the high cases of drug abuse among the youth. He noted that youth abused drugs such as marijuana, tramadol and other narcotic substances.

The Gomoa Central DCE again lamented over the increasing number of Chieftaincy disputes within the District adding that the Assembly in collaboration with Nananom and the security agencies would work together to maintain peace in the affected areas to enhance development in the District.