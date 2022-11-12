VIDEO: By the grace of God am back, It feels good — Adwoa Safo

Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo says she has officially returned to Parliament after almost a year of absence.

The lawmaker told the media that "it feels good” to resume work in the House.

“I want to greet all my constituents and tell them that as their Member of Parliament I’m back by the grace of God,” she added.

The former Deputy Majority Leader requested for leave of absence in 2021 to attend to personal issues but in a statement dated Wednesday, October 6, 2021, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, Adwoa Safo’s leave was to have ended on August 31, 2021 but was further extended indefinitely.

She was subsequently stripped of her responsibilities as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Efforts by Parliament’s Privileges Committee to get the legislator to give reasons for her continued absence from the House failed to yield any positive results.

The committee had failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than 15 sittings without permission warranted her seat being declared vacant.