UMaT qualifies for semifinals of Ghana Gas Tertiary Edition Challenge Quiz

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa has qualified to the semifinals stage of the Tertiary Edition of the Gas Challenge Quiz Competition organised by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

UMaT emerged as winners for the zone three edition of the quiz which was held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

UMaT amassed 55 points against 52 points and 51 points for University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University KsTU respectively.

About GNGC Gas Challenge

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the event, a Senior Research Officer at GNGC Harrison Seth Kwabena Ayim said the quiz competition was initiated by the Ghana National Gas Company three years ago to create a common platform for relevant industry players and engineering students in Ghanaian tertiary institutions to share important ideas on the gas industry.

"The Gas Challenge aims at creating the avenue for capacity building in ensuring that future generations are well thought to take over the gas industry.

“We as a company are very proud to use this competition as a major tool to educate stakeholders on issues of natural gas commercialization, its safety and utilization," he said.

2022 edition of the quiz

Mr Seth Ayim said the 2022 edition of the competition is being organised under the theme "Embracing the Future Together: The Indispensable role of Gas in Facilitating Socio-economic Growth and Development" has 12 tertiary institutions participating.

The competition he noted was demarcated into four groups with each group containing three schools.

The first group has All Nations University, Takoradi Technical University and University of Cape Coast.

Group two also has University of Ghana, Ghana Communication Technology University and Tamale Technical University.

Group three is Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, Ho Technical University and Regional Maritime University.

UMAT, Kumasi Technical University and University of Energy and Natural Resources competed in the fourth group.

The grand finale is expected to take place on Thursday 8 December 2022 in Accra.