W/R: Two Chinese men, one woman arrested in connection with murder at Bonsa

11.11.2022 LISTEN

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested by the Police over their alleged involvement in a murder case.

According to an official statement from the Ghana Police Service, the three suspects including two men and one woman have been grabbed in connection with the murder of a male adult at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan are alleged to have shot and killed the victim at a mining site on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise.

The police in its statement indicates that a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

The three suspects are in police custody as investigation continues.

The police statement notes that the suspects will be arraigned before a court to face justice.