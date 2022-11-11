Three Chinese busted for allegedly murdering man at mining site

The Police have arrested three Chinese suspects for the alleged murder of a man at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan allegedly shot and killed the victim at a mining site on 11th November, 2022.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.

In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld by the Police until his family is duly informed of his demise.

A search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

Investigation continues and the suspects according to the police will be arraigned to face justice.

