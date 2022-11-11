[VIDEO] Wicked lady exposed by CCTV camera trying to poison boyfriend’s drink

For the quick intervention of a bar owner with the help of a CCTV camera, a Nigerian man would have lost his life.

The guy in question, not knowing the evil intentions of her so-called lover, left his drink and stepped out.

Surprisingly, the man in charge of the bar informed him upon his arrival that his girlfriend had poisoned her drink, so he shouldn't drink it anymore.

The lady is seen in a recorded video denying her crime in a very convincing and loud voice.

However, as proof of innocence, the guy asked the lady to have a sip of the drink but the lady bluntly refused, insisting that the bar owner is a liar.

The argument took place for a few minutes before the owner of the place took the partners to his office and showed a CCTV footage of when the lady was poisoning the drink.

The revelation left the man devastated and angry. He decided to beat the lady but was quickly stopped by those who witnessed the scene.

Watch the whole incident in the video below;