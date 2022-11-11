It's beautiful how more women, physically challenged are entering the Bar — Gabby

A staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has expressed excitement with those who were recently called into the Ghana Bar Association.

Gabby noted that it is very appealing to see that the number of newly minted lawyers who are women exceeds that of the men.

He also appreciated the fact that this year's lawyers include some persons who are physically challenged.

Singling out Mr. Stephen Carruthers, a visually impaired man, he applauded him for being able to pass through legal education despite the odds.

“One of the beautiful things happening in Ghana over the last 2 decades especially is the very high level of women graduates, professionals, at least equalling the men. Today, out of the 840 lawyers enrolled, 436 (51.9%) are women. And, most of the awards were picked up by women,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday, November 11.

Gabby stressed, “By a stretch of any visionary imagination, the highlight of this year’s enrolment of new lawyers is Tetteh Stephen[Carruthers], a visually impaired person, who’s defied all the odds, especially of a society that offers relatively little in terms of special needs support, to become a lawyer!”

The successful graduands of the Ghana School of Law have been called to the Ghana Bar Association today, Friday, November 11.

Some big names among the newly inaugurated lawyers include Mr. Kennedy Osei, the son of Ghanaian business magnate, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.