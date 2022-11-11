Court order forces teacher unions to call off strike

Academic work will resume fully next week in pre-tertiary schools following a decision by the three striking teacher unions to call off their striker.

The unions including the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have been on strike since Monday demanding that President Akufo-Addo revokes the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

After negotiations with the teacher unions failed to get them to call off their strike, the National Labour Commission (NLC) dragged the three unions to court.

Fortunately, the NLC has today, Friday, November 11 secured a restraining order from the court against the unions from continuing with the strike.

Reacting to the court order, NAGRAT President Angel Carbonou has indicated that the teacher unions will comply and resume work on Monday, November 14.

“We can’t disrespect the court order. To that end, we are telling all our members to resume work on Monday. Every teacher should go to work on Monday,” the NAGRAT President said.

Mr. Angel Carbonu added, “We are law-abiding citizens, we have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive that the Labour Commission is giving that we engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation and report to the Labour Commission on the 16th on the issues that led to the strike in the first place, we are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education.”

With this, pre-tertiary schools should continue with full academic work next.