Vote of censure: Bagbin is a weird Angel sent from the dark space, he and NDC MPs are 'fooling' Ghanaians — Kevin Taylor

US-based Ghanaian social media commentator and owner of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Ekow Taylor sees the ongoing vote of censure filed by the NDC MPs to remove Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as a joke.

He claimed that the minority caucus and the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Kingsford Sumana Bagbin were playing with the intelligence of Ghanaians.

According to the vociferous journalist, the Speaker of Parliament is a very dangerous person in Ghanaian politics.

“NDC MP’s and their speaker playing with your minds. Alban Bagbin is a weird Angel sent from the dark space,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday, November 11.

This comes after the minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, filed a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee finish their work in seven days' time.

The Committee must also present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings and others to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.