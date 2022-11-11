ModernGhana logo
2023 Budget statement presentation set for November 24

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Majority in Parliament has disclosed that the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy will be presented in the house on Tuesday, November 24.

This means that the originally scheduled date of November 15 has been changed as hinted by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu few days ago.

He told Journalists on November 3, that the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could delay the budget reading.

“I am not sure exactly when, I still need to have some discussions with the Minister responsible for Finance to determine exactly when he will be able to submit the document to us…The discussions that are going on with the IMF, I think it is going to take a while,” the Majority Leader told journalists.

Just as he said, the November 15 date has been changed as the 2023 Budget Statement will now be presented on November 24.

The little challenge remaining is that it is unclear which minister will present the budget.

Although it is expected that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will present the Budget, the Majority in Parliament has hinted that they are not in support.

This is after the MPs reverted to their original demand for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

Sources have told ModernGhana News that Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu could be called upon to present the 2023 Budget if Ken Ofori-Atta is not allowed to do so.

