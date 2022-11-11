Adwoa Safo resumes parliamentary duties full of excitement

Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo is back in Parliament to carry out her duties.

The Member of Parliament has been away for the past year after she travelled out of the country to attend to some family emergency.

During the time she was away, Sarah Adwoa Safo was dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament alongside two other New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs for missing over 15 parliamentary sittings without permission contrary to the standing orders of the house.

Despite several efforts to get her to defend herself, the committee was unsuccessful.

Returning to Parliament on Friday although there had been calls for her seat to be declared vacant, Sarah Adwoa Safo told journalists that it feels good to be back.

“It feels good to be back,” the Dome-Kwabenya MP said while adding that she has been welcomed warmly by her Parliamentary colleagues.

Prior to her return to Parliament to continue her duties, she held various engagements to sort out the absenteeism issues that nearly saw her lose her seat.

“Adwoa Safo has not gone to Parliament since her return. As we all know, there are some issues that have to be resolved regarding whether she will continue as a Member of Parliament or she will be removed.

“So, in the meantime, she is engaging with the leadership of Parliament so that she will know her stance before she resumes her duties,” an aid to the MP, Nana Dubin Kwapong told Neat Fm in an interview when Sarah Adwoa Safo returned from abroad.

Unfortunately, the MPs long absence from the country saw her lose her ministerial position as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.