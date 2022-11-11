Vote of censure: NDC MPs must also answer for their failure too — Sulemana Braimah

Mr. Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), is calling for the head of the Minority Caucus in Parliament amidst calls for Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

He noted that a minister like Mr. Ofori-Atta can never carry on with the "reckless borrowing" he has been accused of if his nomination had not been approved minority side of the House.

Before he can withdraw his anger from the minority over the worsening economic challenges, he demands proof of non-engagement in the approval of the loan bills since 2017.

“So where were NDC MPs when Ofori-Atta was borrowing so recklessly from year 1? Were all the loans approved by just NPP MPs? Can NDC MPs give us a list of loans they abstained from approving but which were approved by only NPP MPs?” he queried.

The vocal media freedom advocate stressed via a Twitter post on Friday, November 11, spotted by Modernghana News, that "NDC MPs must also answer for their failure too."

This comes after the minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, filed a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.