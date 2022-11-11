Law School victimizing known NDC activists by failing them when they've passed - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has accused the Ghana School of Law and the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of victimizing known activists of the NDC in the school.

He said the NDC activists are being failed in the examinations when they have passed.

In a tweet, Mr Gyamfi said warned the School and the IEC that they are being watched.

“For those of you at the Ghana School of Law and the IEC who think that you can victimize known NDC activists by failing them when they have passed, take note that we are watching you.

“Your time will come. You did it to Philimon Laar. You will not get away with same this time,” he said.

This year, 522 students out of 2654 students who sat for the entrance exams qualified to enter Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Meanwhile fresh lawyers have been called to the Bar today Friday November 11.

-3news.com