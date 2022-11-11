26th GJA Awards set for November 12 at Kempinski

The 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards is scheduled for tomorrow, November 12, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The theme for this year’s Awards is: “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media”.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a special guest of honour for the occasion.

According to the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, this year’s GJA Awards will be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards.

Speaking at the Press Conference ahead of the Awards, Mr. Dwumfour said he had confidence in the awards Committee over their work done in selecting the awardees.

“This year’s Awards is going to be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards. My confidence and the Confidence of the other Executives for a mega Awards this year are premised on a few strategic initiatives taken ahead of the Awards. One of them was the setting up of the Awards Review Committee chaired by Dr. Sarah Akrofi Quarcoo who together with her team cursory reviewed the nature of the Awards, some of the reviews which included slashing the Awards categories from over 50 to 37,” he said.

He continued,” This according to the Review Committee was to reduce the long hours spent during the Awards Night which sometimes creates boredom on the night. With the reduction of the categories, we are all assured of very smooth, orderly, and boredom-free Awards.”

Mr. Dwumfour commended the Awards Committee, headed by Mrs. Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah.

Mrs. Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah last Tuesday released names of individuals and media houses that have qualified to win awards at the upcoming event.

Mrs. Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, speaking at the Press Conference, revealed that the total number of entries this year was 137 due to the reduction in the number of categories.

However, she stated that some of the entries had issues such as incorrect categorisation, poor content organization, and poor presentation quality such as scanning of photocopied materials, making reading impossible, and were thus not considered at all.

Other challenges she mentioned were running videos without audio, disjointed sentences, and an incoherent flow of ideas.

She said some of the entries were disqualified because, although some of them were winning materials, the people who made them were non-members or members not in good standing.

According to her, some of the submitted entries also did not meet the criteria for winning the GJA Awards, pointing to the columnist of the year.

Despite the hiccups, Mrs. Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah said the Committee Members were equal to the task and delivered on schedule.

“It is worth noting that those selected for the awards did their best to get what was deserving,” she said.

Below are the winners of the awards:

Maclean Kwofi Daily Graphic

Portia Gabor

Ridwan D.Osman EIB Network

Emmanuel Bonney Graphic online

Peggy A. Donkor GBC

Mavis Offei GBC

Albert Oppong Ansah Ghana News Agency

Solomon Jojo Cobbinah Joy News

Juliet Bawuah TV3

Joseph Armstrong Allorgbey TV3

Francisca Enchil Joy Prime/Freelance

Geoffrey Buta Ghanaian Times

Daryl Kwawu Joy News

Godwin Asediba GH One TV

Richard Kwadwo Nyarko Joy News

Seth J. Bokpe The Fourth Estate

Benedicta A, Gyimah Ghanaian Times

Alfred Amo, Adom TV

Beatrice Serbdiu GBC

Kester Abura Korankye, Daily Graphic

Erastus Asare Donkor, Joy News

Emmanuel Koranteng, Joy News

Di Asa, Atinka Media Village

Negb3 Ny3sh3 Obonu FM

News File Joy FM

Special Recognition for outstanding media organisation

GBC

Graphic Communications Group

Ghana News Agency

Despite Group (UTV/Peacefm)

Atinka Media Village

Ghanaian Times