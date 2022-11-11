Sam George subtly backs GBA’s rejection of 'LGBTQ+ promoter' Ama Governor

Anti-LGBTQ+ lead campaigner, Samuel Nartey George has waded into the ongoing impasse between Ghanaian YouTuber and law graduate Ama Governor and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The legislator has indicated that every profession has its own ethics "so you only enter if you are ready to follow."

The 23-year-old Ghanaian female model, YouTuber and law graduate Ama Governor has been denied access to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

The GBA cites her irresponsibility on social media as the reason for her rejection.

The socialite has two nose piercings and multiple ear piercings.

She occasionally uploads content that contains nudity, confessing publicly to be a lesbian, as well as other lifestyles that the association considers inappropriate to become a member.

Speaking about this, the socialite describes it as unfair treatment.

She vowed to challenge it until she is given justice.

“Meanwhile, every citizen has a constitutional right to not be punished unless the act they’re punishing you for was defined in a written law and the penalty for it prescribed at B, the time of the commission of the act. Otherwise, it’s unconstitutional. That’s what I learnt in law," she stated.

She added, “No matter what, I am going to come out victorious. no matter what.”

On Twitter, where the embattled law graduate is most active, some Ghanaians have expressed mixed feelings about the incident.

But Sam George, lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament in a tweet on Friday, November 11, indirectly supported GBA’s decision to block her from becoming a member of the Association.

“There's a reason why it is called a PROFESSION. It must be regulated. It must have standards, ethics, and values. You abide or you slide. It is that simple,” the vocal legislator opined.

Meanwhile, some social media users have started an online petition on Twitter, which has quickly gained traction.

They intend to send an official petition to GBA today, November 11 to rescind its decision.