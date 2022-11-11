December Edition of Ghana Garden and Flower Show set for Efua Sutherland Children’s Park

11.11.2022 LISTEN

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement are set to deliver an enchanting December edition of the exciting Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS).

The December edition of the Show was introduced in 2021 to usher in the 10th anniversary of the main GGFS and has become a regular annual activity.

“Unleashing Growth - Spread The Love” is the theme for this Christmas edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, which will take place from Thursday 8th December to Monday 12th December, 2022 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park. The Show will witness exciting activities such as Exhibition, gardening workshops and masterclasses for Adults and Children, Garden Playground for children, Christmas family activities, as well as a Paint and Sip Session. Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving service, Praise Jam, will also once again take place in the Park on the 11th of December 2022.

Garden and Flower Show exhibitors are poised to meet your garden needs with a wide variety of plants, garden ornaments, furniture and other garden-themed items, such as clothing and many others, to contribute to sprucing up your homes and surroundings for Christmas whilst also contributing to the fight against Climate Change and Environmental Degradation.

The theme, “Unleashing Growth - Spread The Love,” encourages all of us to take action to contribute to a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and a more Beautiful Ghana.

Esther A. N Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, says, “Christmas is a time of love, we call on all to show love for each other and spread love, including showing love to the earth on which we live. Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our very existence and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth. As we are aware, COP27 is ongoing now and we encourage all to take responsibility and contribute to the fight against environmental degradation. “We all have a role to play” she added: “There is health, beauty, wealth and more in protecting the earth, so this Christmas and beyond, go on, love the earth and spread the love”.

Earlier this year, the Movement celebrated 10 years since its inception and reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, more beautiful Ghana.

Stratcomm Africa, through the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, continues to empower all Ghanaians to adopt Eco-friendly lifestyles and help promote sustainable living.

Source: Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa)