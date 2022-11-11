ModernGhana logo
University administrators at UCC to resume national strike

The leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has served notice to its members to resume their national strike from Monday, November 14.

It follows the October 17 strike declared by four worker unions in public universities in demand of better conditions of service.

The University of Cape Coast branch of the Ghana Association of University Administrators suspended the action in order to complete the second semester of the 2021/2022 academic year.

But in a statement, the Ghana Association of University Administrators of the University of Cape Coast called on its members to join the ongoing national strike indefinitely.

“Members are hereby informed that effective Monday 14th November 2022, we are to join the national strike action until further notice”, the release said.

The worker unions embarking on the strike are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

