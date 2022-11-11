If it's about moral, the entire GBA will be in the mud — Bridget Otoo on Ama Governor's rejection

Bridget Otoo, a popular female broadcaster has waded into the ongoing impasse between the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio also known as Ama Governor, a law graduate and Youtuber.

She condemns GBA's "unfair" treatment of the lady in question.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Thursday, November 10, she stated that if it was about morals, none of the lawyers in the Ghana Bar Association would qualify.

“If it’s about morals, the entire GBA will be in the mud!

"These men” her tweet reads.

Ama Governor has been denied access to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

The GBA cites her irresponsibility on social media as the reason for her rejection.

The socialite has two nose piercings and multiple ear piercings.

She occasionally uploads content that contains nudity, confessing publicly to be a lesbian, as well as other lifestyles that the association considers inappropriate to become a member.

Speaking about this, the socialite describes it as unfair treatment.

She vowed to challenge it until she is given justice.

“Meanwhile, every citizen has a constitutional right to not be punished unless the act they’re punishing you for was defined in a written law and the penalty for it prescribed at B, the time of the commission of the act. Otherwise, it’s unconstitutional. That’s what I learnt in law," she stated.

She added, “No matter what, I am going to come out victorious. no matter what.”