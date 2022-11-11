Dormaa West MP provides furnished computer lab in constituency

11.11.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah has provided a well-furnished computer lab dubbed "Yamoransa model type lab" in his constituency.

This initiative was in partnership with Helping African Foundation, a non-government organisation from the United States of America.

The facility has two computer lab halls with 29 computers each, one robotic lab and a conference room. Each room is well-fitted with modern projectors and CCTV cameras. The foundation also provided 24/7 power using solar panels to reduce the cost of operation.

Due to the pressing need for the facility, a loan was secured by the MP to provide the lab at an estimated cost of GHC 600,000 since the Common Fund is still in arrears.

At the commissioning of the project, the MP expressed his appreciation to Helping African Foundation for providing 75 computers and other equipment for the lab. The Helping African Foundation team was led by the President, Dr. Deborah Rose and Japhet Aryiku, the Executive Director. This is the 12th initiative by the foundation in Ghana.

Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah indicated his resolve to continue to partner with other stakeholders to provide more developmental initiatives especially in the area of I.C.T. to improve the lives of his constituents.

In the 2020 league table, Dormaa West District placed last in the Bono region in the area of ICT. This initiative by the MP will go a long way to change the narrative and provide citizens of Dormaa West with a well-modern lab to enhance teaching, learning and research.