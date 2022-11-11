Reshuffle: NPP leadership assessing performance of all government appointees — Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the ruling NPP party, Justin Frimpong Kodua has the party is monitoring and conducting performance assessments of all government appointees for a possible reshuffling.

According to Mr Kodua, the party has met with the President on their decision to assess the performance of all his appointees to determine whether they should continue to stay at post or be removed.

Mr Kodua said President Akufo-ADDO has agreed to the decision of the party and is waiting for the outcome to take a decision based on the recommendations from the party hierarchy.

“Omanhene, the party has had a conversation with the president and we have agreed that the party assess the performance of all appointees, the president will take a decision on that after our recommendations by December, so effective January 2023, and the president will decide on which ministers, deputies, CEOs and MMDCEs he will work with," he disclosed to Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Somapa Tv morning show on Thursday, 10th November, 2022.

His comments come on the back of a directive from the New Patriotic Party to its MPs in parliament to abstain from a vote of censure filed by the Minority against the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta.

The General Secretary said irrespective of the fact that the minority is exhibiting a high level of hypocrisy; he could not fathom why they should decide for the majority to join them vote on censure against the finance minister.

Earlier

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) directed its Members of Parliament to abstain from a vote of censure moved by the Minority caucus in Parliament against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a statement signed by Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, the Party asked the leadership of the Majority Caucus to ensure that no member of the Caucus partook in the exercise.

The NPP described the move by the Minority as “ill-motivated” and “mischievous”.

The Party said the removal of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, who was spearheading Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund “may adversely impact the progress made thus far”.

“…Neither the NPP nor its Members of Parliament will lend support to this mischievous move by the NDC legislators as it is one of their many ill-motivated and self-serving but unpatriotic moves to sabotage the NPP government and frustrate the administration of the country,” it said.

“The leadership of the NPP wishes to assure our Members of Parliament and the Ghanaian populace that there are ongoing internal engagements aimed at addressing legitimate concerns expressed by various stakeholders regarding the management of the economy, including calls for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister for Finance,” the Party added.