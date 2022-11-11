U/E/R: Navasco holds 5th Speech and Prize giving day

The Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), has organized its 5th speech and a prize-giving day at the Macdonald Hall, under the theme “The Role of Innovative Learning and Discipline in Improving Academic Performance in NAVASCO” at Navrongo in the Kassena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The 5th Nabia Co-sponsored Speech and Prize Giving day celebration brought together past students most of whom are luminaries serving in various capacities home and abroad to share knowledge, ideas and encourage the students to aspire to become great in future by taking their studies seriously and be discipline oriented.

In her address, the Headmistress of the school, Mercy Babachuweh, indicated that the staff strength is a course for worry. She noted that the figure is made up of 125 teaching and 67 non-teaching staff. According to her, the school needs additional 17 teaching and 19 non-teaching staff to meet the required number.

She added that the student population is 2,078 made up of 1,547 boarding students and 531 day students. She indicated that there are 1,288 male students and 790 female students studying various courses in the school.

Ms. Mercy stated that the theme for this year's event address concerns raised by stakeholders particularly “Nabia”. These concerns are on the recent academic performance of the school. A committee she said, has been set up, to investigate the falling academic performance of the school.

In a keynote address, the guest speaker at the occasion Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, stressed discipline as the bedrock, foundation and necessary ingredient for progress in every sphere of life.

He said the performance of schools particularly in Northern Ghana in the WASSCE and BECE over the past decade has seen a steady decline. The poor outcomes, despite a number of reforms at the policy levels, have given cause for concern.

The Board Chairman of the school, Professor Kenneth B Plelig-Ba, admonished the student to study hard to raise the pride of nabia.

Some awards were later given to deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff to crown the celebration.