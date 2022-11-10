About 163, 213 foreigners registered by NIA — Interior Minister

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior has said the National Identification Authority (NIA) has registered a total number of 163, 213 foreigners made up of persons of various nationalities.

He said 1,958 Ghanaians had become citizens of other countries and renounced their Ghanaian citizenship while some residents from Germany and the Netherlands had also been registered as foreign nationals.

Mr Dery said this on Thursday on the floor of Parliament in a response to a question asked by Mr Kwajo Asante, Member of Parliament for Suhum on the nationality breakdown of foreigners who had registered with the NIA so far.

“Mr Speaker, the NIA is currently running two Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects namely the Foreigner Identification Management System Project (FIMS) for the registration of foreigners in Ghana,” he said.

The Minister told Parliament that the FIMS commenced in 2012 and the National Identification System (NIS) Project started in 2018 for the registration of Ghanaians from zero to infinity.

The NIA has the mandate to create, maintain, provide and promote the use of the national identity cards commonly known as ‘Ghana Card’ for the advancement of the country’s economic, political and social activities as stipulated in the NIA Act, 2006 (Act 707).

GNA