Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal: Sam George wants ad-hoc committee’s work to be televised

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has called for the work of the ad-hoc committee set up to listen to the defense of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to mirror the arrangements that was made for the probe of the Minister of Health by the Sputnik V committee.

According to the MP, the nature of the Finance Minister’s case where there are heightened calls for his removal from office demands that the work of the ad-hoc committee is telecasted live.

“I want to make a plea that the sittings of the committee be telecast live given the nature of the matter and be made public just like the Sputnik V committee in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” Sam George appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on the floor of the house on Thursday, November 10.

This was after the Speaker of Parliament directed that an 8-member committee should be set up to look into the allegations leveled against the Finance Minister.

The Minority in calling for the removal of the Minister has accused him of mismanagement and the payment of oil revenues into an offshore account.

Despite an attempt to move a motion for a Vote of Censure to remove the Finance Minister, Speaker Alban Bagbin intervened and noted that Ken Ofori-Atta deserves to be heard.

Following the setting up of the 8-member ad-hoc committee, the Minister will have to appear before the committee and respond to the allegations.

The committee will be co-chaired by KT Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa MP, [nominated by the Majority], and Dominic Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP from the Minority side.

The committee has seven days to submit a report to Parliament after which the house will debate to determine the fate of the Finance Minister.