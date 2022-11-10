ModernGhana logo
Men are like holy spirits; give them peace, they’'ll stay forever — Nigerian woman advice ladies

A female Nigerian relationship enthusiast, identified by her Facebook handle as Ebiere Yousuo has advised her fellow women how to sustain their men.

The lady indicated that, contrary to popular belief, no lady snatches a man.

However, she said men leave places where they find no peace in search of one.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 9, the author told her fellow young ladies to learn how to treat men well and give them peace.

According to her, men are like "holy spirits."

“No woman steals another woman’s man. A man is like the holy spirit. He settles where there is peace,” she wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

