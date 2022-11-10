Vote of Censure: Speaker Bagbin saves Ken Ofori-Atta

10.11.2022 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

This is to ensure that the Minister is afforded the chance to defend himself as calls for his removal remain topical in the country.

“The Finance Minister will be given a fair hearing to defend himself.

“The matter will be referred to an ad-hoc committee where the Finance Minister will have the chance to defend himself,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, November 10.

The ruling came after the Minority in Parliament moved the motion for a Vote of Censure to remove the underfire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days’ time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority is unhappy with the ruling but has nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee will also come from the Majority side.