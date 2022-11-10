Economic crisis: This my 'stubborn' brother Akufo-Addo caused it — Dr. Wereko Brobbey

Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his displeasure at the manner and way President Akufo-Addo is handling the affairs of the country.

He blamed the President for not listening to advice, an adamant behaviour he said caused the country's economic quagmire.

Speaking to Accra-based Neat FM, the veteran politician stated that the ruling NPP is committing more errors than the previous Mahama-led NDC government.

He further cites the ballooning size of the government, stating that the President promised Ghanaians in 2017 to protect the public purse only to sink the country into huge debts.

"(The country) is in this current state because of stubbornness. Because from the beginning, we at Alliance for Change used to criticise the NDC for the size of their government, accusing them of squandering the country's resources with the number of ministers they had appointed.

"Now, this my brother (Akufo-Addo) comes to power, and the 85 ministers of Mahama we were complaining was too much, [he] increased it to 125. So, is this progress?” he quizzes.

He continued, "When we spoke about it, he said that the number of his ministers is insignificant but what matters is their output. This means that we criticised the NDC only to come and do worse than they did. This is why we are where we are today... If you decide not to take the advice on things we have spoken about, this is what happens. Today, inflation is over 40 percent, and it will be worse."