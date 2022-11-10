Vote of censure: Ken Ofori-Atta must be heard otherwise he'll suffer injustice, unfairness — Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has indicated that the claims by the Minority against the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta are criminal in nature.

He has called for a fair hearing for the Minister.

The Minority has accused Mr Ofori-Atta of, among other things, personally benefitting from every loan that the government takes.

Contributing to a debate on the motion filed by the Minority to get him removed from office on Thursday, November 10, the Effutu Member of Parliament said “these matters, upon proper scrutiny, are criminal in nature. The Minister should be given a fair hearing.”

“If we go ahead with the application we will be doing a lot of injustice to our colleague. If this application is allowed it will be injustice and unfairness, the Minister wouldn’t have been given adequate time to prepare for his defense,” he stressed.

Justifying the motion to get the Finance Minister removed, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said President Akufo-Addo was not ready to sack the Minister.

Therefore, he appealed the Majority Members of Parliament to support the move by the Minority to get him removed.

Meanwhile, the NPP Members of Parliament who earlier called for the removal of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have said that their position on the Minister is not the same as the position taken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie said at a press conference in Parliament on Thursday November 10 that they believe that the Finance Minister's confidence in managing the economic crisis is down hence, he should not be the one to present the 2023 budget statement.

That is different from the position of the NDC MPs who have impugned criminality against the Finance Minister.

“Their position is full of falsehoods, propaganda and their reasons are not justifiable,” he said.

He added, “we are not going to support the cause of NDC in the chamber.”