Going ahead with Vote of Censure will be an injustice to Ken Ofori-Atta; he deserves a fair hearing – Afenyo-Markin

10.11.2022

The Majority in Parliament has made it clear that it will not take part in the Vote of Censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament as the Minority moved the motion, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued that it is important for the accused Finance Minister to be given the chance to defend himself.

According to him, the basis for passing a Vote of Censure which are criminal in nature without giving Ken Ofori-Atta a chance to defend the allegations leveled against him by the Minority will amount to injustice.

“These matters, upon a proper scrutiny, are criminal in nature. The Minister should be given a fair hearing.

“If we go ahead with the application we will be doing a lot of injustice to our colleague. If this application is allowed it will be injustice and unfairness, the Minister wouldn’t have been given adequate time to prepare for his defense,” Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

Meanwhile, Minority MP Ahmed Ibrahim in an interview with Asempa FM this afternoon said the objection to the motion by the Effutu MP should be thrashed by the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

The Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency noted that the Minority is confident in its motion and therefore voting must be allowed to decide the fate of the Finance Minister.