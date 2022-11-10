Some Christians patronising services of witch doctors for solutions to their problems – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The Catholic Bishops' Conference has revealed that the current political, social and economic situations are pushing some Christians to source for solutions from witch doctors.

Addressing the annual plenary session of the Conference at Donkorkrom in Afram plains North District in the Eastern Region, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Rev. Phillip Naameh said despite the advancement of the gospel through various mediums, some Christians are unable to withstand the current economic crisis.

“We also observed that some of our members still patronize the services of witch doctors for solutions to their problems,” Bishop Naamey said adding that “We are confronted in the news with uncontrollable appetite for wealth by Christians particularly the youth who will go any length to ensure that they make money.”

Bishop Naameh explained further that “Our country is experiencing a growing shift away from the gospel values in the lives of the people despite the increasing number in the religious population of the country. The changes being experienced in the cultural, political, social and economic situations in Ghana, present a serious challenge to Christians”.

The Catholic Bishops Conference pointed out that Poverty is on the rise albeit and called on the government to put in place measures to help mitigate the effects on citizens and improve the standards of living.

“There is also a widening gap between the rich and the poor. We find children on our streets begging for alms”.

“I call on the government as a matter of necessity to engage the Civil Society Organisations to improve the economic and social situations of the country. The CSOs because of the nature of their work have the knowledge and competent people in every sector of the Economy who will be more than willing to offer their expertise in the service of the nation. Some of these CSOs can be part of negotiations or the signing of economic agreements between the government and other agencies. For instance, the government could involve some of them in the IMF negotiations or programmes”.