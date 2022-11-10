Mother grabbed after dumping a two-week old baby in public toilet 

10.11.2022 LISTEN

The Gomoa Dominase District Police Command led by DSP David Osei Fofie has arrested 26-year-old Bakusu Maria at Gomoa Potsin for allegedly dumping her two-week-old baby boy into a public toilet.

A resident who first saw the baby said he had gone to ease himself when he heard the cry of the baby and found him inside the toilet after looking around.

He said, with the help of neighbours the baby was rescued and taken to the Potsin Polyclinic whiles a complaint was lodged at the Police station.

Bakusu was arrested based on Police intelligence.

The case has since been transferred to Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigations.

The Central East DOVVSU Coordinator, DSP Doris Laryea said the suspect has been detained and would be processed for court.

GNA